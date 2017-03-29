State committs $10 million

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Corra Wilson (left) and Hailey Key work on a music lesson March 15 2017 at Pea Ridge High School. The district will ask voters to approve an additional 5.1 mills to build a new high school.

The state has pledged to pay more than half the cost of a new high school for the Pea Ridge School District if residents agree to a 5.1-mill tax increase on May 9.