Pea Ridge continues to grow
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The Census Bureau has the estimated population of 5,242 as of July 1, 2015. Our location, residential development, business environment and schools continue to attract new residents.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.