Here we go again; let's make history

When the the very successful football program fought their way all the way to the state final in Little Rock, their excursion into December football left the Blackhawk basketball short of their full roster, with a game lost right before the team was unified. Fast forward to March, and the basketball squad matched the ultra-successful football team by battling their way all the way to the state final as well. As in the basketball early season, the 'Hawks lost an early baseball game before the team could all get their players unified after the end of the basketball playoffs.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.