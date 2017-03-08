Looking for spring calves part of the fun

Many of the dairymen and cattlemen I have known through the years have been people who farm the land and raise livestock not just as a way of making a living, but because they enjoy working with the animals. Thinking about my own Dad, in the years ago if you had asked him, "Russell, what do you do for a living?" He would probably have said that he milks cows and sells milk for a living. Dairying is a very demanding way of life, with night and day commitments every day without fail. My dad finally gave up the dairy operation in the 1980s after 45 years, but he continued to keep a beef herd and to raise livestock until he was 90 years old. You don't do that when you regard your work as drudgery and look forward to the time when you won't have to do it anymore. You keep on keeping on like that because that's what you enjoy doing with your life and time.

