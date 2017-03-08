'Hawks use 3s and frees to make state final
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
The 2017 Blackhawk basketball continues to make history, battling through illness, tough competition and spotty officiating to grab a spot in the 4A State Championship game, defeating Little Rock Robinson 64-62 in the quarterfinals before outshooting Pottsville 63-54 in the semifinals. They take on defending state champion Little Rock Baptist Prep this Friday at 7 p.m.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.