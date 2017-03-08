'Hawks use 3s and frees to make state final

The 2017 Blackhawk basketball continues to make history, battling through illness, tough competition and spotty officiating to grab a spot in the 4A State Championship game, defeating Little Rock Robinson 64-62 in the quarterfinals before outshooting Pottsville 63-54 in the semifinals. They take on defending state champion Little Rock Baptist Prep this Friday at 7 p.m.

