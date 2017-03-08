Celebrating FFA
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
The week of Feb. 18-25, the Pea Ridge FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week. Throughout the week we had multiple events to get the whole school involved.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.