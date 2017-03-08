Blackhawk fans:
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
The Blackhawk basketball team will play in the State Basketball Championships at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. The championship games are played at Bank of the Ozark Arena, at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
