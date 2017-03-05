Dallas Opening Regional updates

By Richard Davenport

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Print item

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema speaks on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, on the team's signing day results during the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Club Signing on the Hill event at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.

By Jason Ivester
 Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema speaks on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, on the team's signing day results during the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Club Signing on the Hill event at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.

Numerous Arkansas athletes and prospects will be taking part in the Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas at The Ford Center at The Star today.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.