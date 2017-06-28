Glade fundraiser planned for Friday
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
GARFIELD -- The annual Glade Community Historical Society (GCHS) "yard sale" is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Pick up some "nifty stuff," while helping GCHS raise funds for the ongoing restoration project of the Glade Post Office/Store.
