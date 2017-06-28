Cherokee Nation rides into battlefield
Cherokee youth identify with ancestors
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Numerous bicycles rolled into Pea Ridge National Military Park under tired riders who spent more than two weeks pedaling their way down the Trail of Tears. The arrival of the Cherokee bicyclists Tuesday was in remembrance of their forefathers walking that trail 179 years ago.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.