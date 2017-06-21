President Trump declares Benton County disaster area for individual assistance
Relief aid for residents covers flood from April 26 to May 19, 2017
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
The Benton County Department of Emergency Management received notification that federal disaster aid has been made available for Benton County residents to supplement state and local recovery efforts. This assistance is for areas struck by flooding that started on April 28, 2017.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.