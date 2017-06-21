Heritage High mourns loss of teacher
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
ROGERS -- Dozens of messages and pictures drawn in chalk on the sidewalk outside Heritage High School on Tuesday paid tribute to a teacher believed to have been among three people found dead in a Florida house fire.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.