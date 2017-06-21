Fitness camp builds strong kids
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Laughter, friendly competition, and plain old fun characterize the Fit Kids Summer Camp that began June 1 and continues 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays mostly at Dye Hards Gym through July 1.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.