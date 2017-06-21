Blackhawks face two tough tests in same week

FILE PHOTO — Pea Ridge rising senior Drew Winn races for a touchdown against Hamburg in the 2016 Class 4A state quarterfinals at Blackhawks Stadium. Pea Ridge will open the season against Hamburg at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the Hooten’s Kickoff Classic at UCA. The Blackhawks will then travel to Booneville on Friday, Sept. 1.

Pea Ridge will open the 2017 football season with not just one game the opening week, but two games, and both will be on the road.