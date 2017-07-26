School reunion was well attended

On Saturday, July 8, 2017, the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association hosted an All-Years School Reunion at the Pea Ridge High School cafeteria. This is a yearly event regularly held on the second Saturday in July. The morning started with coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. and a lunch buffet of sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks followed at noon. The event focuses on visiting, reminiscing, renewing contacts and friendships among alums of Pea Ridge High School, along with former teachers, administrators, coaches and staff.

