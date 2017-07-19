What makes a great leader?

Maybe this is not a fair question and maybe it doesn't have a logical answer. Some people may even say it isn't a question -- just my opinion. But, when did America start electing our leaders based on information strictly provided by the news media? Has it always been a major factor and the person with the most visible face wins regardless of qualifications or actual purpose for seeking the "position"? My own view is limited to a minimum amount of personal experience and a whole lot of observation. What I observe from local politics to national elections is simple -- the two national parties want their person in power regardless of the expense and pitfalls of their getting elected.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.