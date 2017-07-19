What makes a great leader?
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Maybe this is not a fair question and maybe it doesn't have a logical answer. Some people may even say it isn't a question -- just my opinion. But, when did America start electing our leaders based on information strictly provided by the news media? Has it always been a major factor and the person with the most visible face wins regardless of qualifications or actual purpose for seeking the "position"? My own view is limited to a minimum amount of personal experience and a whole lot of observation. What I observe from local politics to national elections is simple -- the two national parties want their person in power regardless of the expense and pitfalls of their getting elected.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.