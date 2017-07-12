Library work is not boring
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
I have been a volunteer at the Pea Ridge Public Library for about four months. I have learned much while I've been there. I have learned how a library works, how hard it can be to keep up with it, and most importantly, respect -- respect for the librarians, volunteers, and everyone who donates to the library to keep it up and running. The library is a non profit community organization.
