Hootens football high on the Hawks
Three Hawks named pre-season All-State
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The much anticipated Hooten's 2017 Arkansas Football guide came out last week and the popular magazine predicts a repeat of last fall's class 4A championship between the Blackhawks and the defending champion Warren Lumberjacks. The 'Hawks also landed three players on the Hootens' first team pre-season Class 4A All-State team with Drew Winn (running back), Hayden Holtgrewe (wide receiver) and Robbie Pickthal (linebacker) all being selected.
