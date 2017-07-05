Scholarships provide incentives to stay in school
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas lottery is on track to raising more than $80 million for college scholarships in Fiscal Year 2017.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.