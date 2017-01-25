Youth Competitive Basketball
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Fourth-grade Lady Blackhawks: Caley Hightower, Emma Fryar, Layla Priest, Zoeyanne Timmons (3rd grade), Anna Price (3rd grade), Katelyn Luedtke, Zaylee Warden, Emory Bowlin, Jayce Huffman, Kennedy Williams, Miley Humphrey, Laney Heckman and Lynden Osborn. Coaches are Tim Socha and Tiauna Young.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.