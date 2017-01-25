'Hawks sweep series with Pioneers
Win 71-59
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Pea Ridge's offensive machine was full throttle in the 1st and 3rd quarters to turn back a determined Gentry squad 71-59 to sweep the two games series with the Pioneers this season.
