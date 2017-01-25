Band students selected to Region Honor Band

Twenty-three Pea Ridge Blackhawk Band students have been selected to the ASBOA Region VI Honor Band. The region consists of students from Mountain Home, Harrison, Berryville, Eureka Springs, Gravette, Gentry, Bentonville, Rogers, Green Forest, Cotter, Valley Springs, Decatur, Alpena and Flippin. Approximately 900 band students from these schools auditioned for placement in the region honor band on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lincoln Jr. High in Bentonville. There are two high school honor bands, grades 10-12, and two junior high honor bands, grades 7-9.

