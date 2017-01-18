Sub vets honored
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A memorial to submariner veterans will be included to the Veterans Memorial in Pea Ridge thanks in part to a generous donation from the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.