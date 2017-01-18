Mercy plans approved
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A medical clinic is one step closer to reality after Planning Commissioner members approved the large scale development of Mercy Clinic at the regular Planning Commission meeting in January.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.