Leaders of the Month, Habit IV were announced in the Blackhawk Friday assembly on Jan. 6. Habit IV is Win-Win, Everyone can Win. To Think Win-Win means “I can balance courage for getting what I want with consideration for what others want. When a conflict arises, I can look for a win-win solution.” Third grade leaders are, back, from left: Taylen Compton, Allie Easterling, Hailey Snarr, Sydney Brown and Logan Luedtke; and front, from left: Samuel Huston and Tyler McLeroy.