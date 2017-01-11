What do we question?

Is it possible the American citizens must ultimately come to grips with the fact that not all statements made by politicians are 100 percent truth? We are hearing President-elect Donald Trump start to become honest on some of his campaign promises like "who will actually pay for the wall along the Mexican border ?" Did the majority of voters who supported Trump actually believe there was a way to force Mexico to write a check to pay for that wall? Maybe over a period of time he can "negotiate" a tariff arrangement that will pay for most of the needed wall, but campaign promises are pure rhetoric to appease a segment of the population that has a major interest in the topic.

