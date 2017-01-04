Are you OK?

I play guitar. So do many other people. I enjoy it and I think I'm a decent picker but I'm certainly not the best. I saw a T-shirt the other the day that I'm thinking about buying that says, "World's okayest guitar player." Yup, that's me. The truth is there are a lot of guitar players, and a lot of really good ones. I may not ever be the best, but I would like to be better than okay so I practice and I work at it. Not so much for the praise of people, but for my own personal satisfaction. Not that there's anything wrong with a compliment or pat on the back from someone. Everyone enjoys, and needs, a pat on the back every once in a while.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.