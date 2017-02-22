Ag class changed her life

I never knew walking into the Ag shop was going to change my life for good. I was uncertain about my future and my love for agriculture. The thought of cultivation of the soil or growing crops never intrigued me. I was unsure of where I would go next.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.