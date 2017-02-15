Governor signed bill reducing vets' taxes
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- The Senate passed two bills to streamline state agencies and make them more efficient. Other bills are in the pipeline.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.