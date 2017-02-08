Hall ball

Pea Ridge senior Joey Hall learned love of the game from older siblings

By Mike Capshaw

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Print item

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS @NWAMICHAELW Joey Hall (44) from Pea Ridge drives to the hoop past Gentry defender Jon Faulkenberry (4) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 during their game at Pea Ridge High School.
Zoom

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS @NWAMICHAELW Joey Hall (44) from Pea Ridge drives to the hoop past Gentry defender Jon Faulkenberry (4) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 during their game at Pea Ridge High School.

From the moment he could talk, Joey Hall was destined to be a baller.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.