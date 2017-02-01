Planning Commission
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will begin with a public hearing for a conditional use permit request from Jim Erwin for 750 Slack St. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7., in City Hall.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.