The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will begin with a public hearing for a conditional use permit request from Jim Erwin for 750 Slack St. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7., in City Hall.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.