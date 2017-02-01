Pea Ridge Colors Day maids named
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Seven lovely young ladies were selected as maids for the Blackhawk Colors Day Court for 2017. One of those ladies will be crowned queen in a ceremony that begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Blackhawk Gym.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.