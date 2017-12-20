What do political battles reveal?

America was treated to an unusual opportunity last week. Through the gift of national television coverage, we had the opportunity to see the two national political parties fight for control of the United States Senate. The end result will have an effect on all of us in the outcome of legislation coming out of Washington. The actual battleground was the campaign during the special election to fill a vacant Senate seat representing Alabama. The two individuals representing their parties were the well-known conservative former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and Doug Jones the Democrat representative, a U.S. District Attorney. By a very small margin, the lesser known (nationally a least) Jones became the first Democrat to win an Alabama Senate seat in over a quarter of a century.

