Vining elected; Bearden hired
Budget OKd
Originally published December 20, 2017 at 12:13 p.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
GARFIELD -- Among the myriad of decisions made during last week's regular meeting, Garfield council members approved a proposed 2018 budget, elected a recorder-treasurer, established a separate water clerk position, hired a city attorney, and altered the speaker sign-in protocol.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.