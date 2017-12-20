Planning agenda
Originally published December 20, 2017 at 5:36 p.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
Pea Ridge Planning Commission members will have several items to consider at the first meeting of 2018 including a conditional use permit for liquor sales, a rezone request and a home occupation request.
