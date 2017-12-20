Hawks take Shiloh 52-48 in thriller

The Blackhawks' late start in getting their full roster in sync for the upcoming basketball season hasn't hurt too much as the 'Hawks hold the No. 6 ranking in the MaxPreps/CBS State 4A Poll and are 2-0 in league play.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.