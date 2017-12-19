Correction
Originally published December 19, 2017 at 7:32 a.m., updated December 20, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
Andy Fletcher was assistant chief of the Pea Ridge Fire Department. His title was incorrect in the cutline with his photograph in the Dec. 13 edition of The TIMES. The TIMES sincerely apologizes for the error.
