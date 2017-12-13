Park hosts 1860s Christmas

The Pea Ridge National Military Park will once again open the doors of Elkhorn Tavern to celebrate the Christmas holiday 1860 style. Come join us and learn what Christmas may have been like in December 1860, the last Christmas before war changed the course of the country. This program will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16. For information, call 479-451-8122 ext. 1227.

