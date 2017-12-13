Battle at the Ridge tradition
Blackhawks shoot past NWA Hornets
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Kobe Rose picked up the basketball in the left corner and launched a 3-point attempt that swished cleanly through the hoop.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.