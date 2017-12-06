'Hawks end banner season with loss to Badgers

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk football team got an early lead but couldn't hold on against a surging Arkadelphia Badger squad as the locals fell 51-26 in a 4A State semi-final game at Blackhawk Stadium Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.