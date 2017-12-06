Age provides a different perspective

Maybe the greatest benefit to growing old (or older) is that it gives us a reference point for change. If we remember how things "were," we can compare them to what we see now and make some personal judgments about our progress -- either good or bad. We can do that in our society today as we try to compare various elements of our lives now to how we believe they were some period of time ago recognizing they are subjective opinions. Having passed the 80-year threshold, I remember the World War II era, but not the "Great Depression" of the late '20s. I remember my first paying job as a farm worker and a relatively brief Air Force career as an enlisted man, seeking a college degree, marriage, starting a family, choosing a working career, etc.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.