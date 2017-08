Photograph courtesy of Lifetouch Lady Blackhawk varsity volleyball team includes Madison McGuire, Reigh Anne Goldberg, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Reese Greene, Kailyn Shackelford, Shae Gilbertson, Josey Goldberg, Cassy Porter, Alexia Whitehead, Halley Laster, Tori Scrogham, Anika Holliday, Maria Socha, Lorena Razuri, Leala Sorrell, Hannah Bray, Gabby Adams, Bridget Willis, Riley Heston and Kynley Burton. Managers are Lindy Mabry, Lillian Peters and Bailey Johnson. Coaches are head coach Jessica Woods and assistant coach Rudy Sanchez.

Photograph courtesy of Lifetouch

