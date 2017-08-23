Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk cross country

Jr. Lady Blackhawk cross country runners are Demi Rosser, Trinity Alley, Sarah Richardson, Maddie Vincent, Henley Baker, Alexis Evenson, Natalie Graham, Jocelyn Rowlee, Madison Smith, Dallice White, Lauren Wright, Madison Bryant, Isabella Cruz, Allie King, Adelina Means, Maddisyn Robinson, Olivia Scates and Harmony Reynolds. Coach is Heather Wade.

