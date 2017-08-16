Blackhawks to host Siloam Springs Panthers

Coach Stephen Neal's Pea Ridge Blackhawks will give local football fans a glimpse into the upcoming 2017 gridiron season as the Siloam Springs Panthers will be coming to town Tuesday night for a pre-season scrimmage.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.