Band fundraisers

The annual "Chicken in the Ditch" fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Band programs will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the high school parking lot. Chicken will be sold until gone. Chicken may be ordered ahead of time. Cost is $4 for a half; $7 for two halves.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.