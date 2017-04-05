Shiloh Museum summer camps
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's summer camps for children. Campers will explore the intersection of science and history through hands-on activities and crafts related to photography, water, trees and inventions. Snacks are provided for both camps; lunch is provided for campers attending Session II.
