Sheriff's Office Reserve division recruiting
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
On a traffic stop, training Sgt. Jon Hodoway with the Benton County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division found a bit of a dilemma when the driver had a warrant and a pair of kids in the backseat.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.