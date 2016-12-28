Blackhawks pound the first round
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
WASHBURN, MO. -- The Blackhawks and Lady Blackhawks demonstrated they deserved their high seeds as they pounded both their opponents in the first round of the 34th annual Southwest Holiday Tournament in Washburn.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.