Band students participate in Region Honor Jazz Band

Mikayla Hammond, Garrett Lang and Quentin Mathis were selected to the ASBOA Region 6 Honor Jazz Band on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The auditions were hosted at Pea Ridge High School. Students from Bentonville, Rogers, Gravette, Gentry, Green Forest, Haas Hall and Harrison came and auditioned for judges in order to be selected to the region honor jazz band.

