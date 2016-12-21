Seventh-grade Blackhawks
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Seventh-grade basketball Blackhawks are Braxton Anderson, William Anderson, John Roses, Joseph Adams, Logan Stewart, Aidan Aguilar, Braden Minks, Jamie Farrell, Hagan Mcgarrah, Joseph Peal, Gavin Spivey, Caleb Neil, Cole Vincent, Jared Brewer, Joseph Bott, Gavin Bernosky, Elijah Wiggins, Donald Phillips, Adonis Gamez, Robert Sebree, Caden Swadley, Gavin Stanley, Logan Smith, Ashton Heston, Jay Bolin, Jared Swope and Drake Wolfenden. The coach of the seventh-grade Blackhawks is Dalton Palarino.
